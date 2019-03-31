Marion M Ault
1923—2019
Marion Moir Ault, age 95, passed away peacefully at home in Healdsburg, on February 20, 2019. Marion was born on May 6, 1923 to Agnes Moir and Thomas Evans in San Francisco. Her father was from Wales, and her mother was born in Santa Clara County after her family arrived from Paris in 1880.
From the age of 6, Marion spent her time with family in Napa, where she and her brother, John Richard Evans (1925-1956) graduated from Napa High School. After high school, and in order to save money for college, she and several of her high school girlfriends immediately began working at the Mare Island Ship Yards where they served the war effort in the era of “Rosie the Riveter.”
She entered UC Berkeley in the fall of 1943 and studied economics and psychology. Attending Berkeley opened her eyes to the diversity of cultures and the excitement of learning which remained a lifelong pursuit. After her studies at Berkeley, she joined Bank of America in the Berkeley branch in an entry-level position that would blossom into a 55-year career as a loan officer. In the Napa Valley she assisted in the financing of the burgeoning wine industry and its many growing companies. Her love of the company, its leadership, and her beloved clientele was the true passion of her life. While many may have chosen to retire after 50 years in the job, her work was more than a job, involving both the office and the community. Work was central to her personality and it brought her gratification to help others. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Harry Amos Ault (2002), whose Norwegian ancestors were pioneers in early Napa Valley. The couple enjoyed life in the town of Napa with their two children, Richard and Jo Ann.
After the death of her husband, Marion joined the community of Healdsburg in order to be near her daughter and grandsons where she met many new friends, followed community activities, attended sporting events, enjoyed working in her garden, and maintained a fierce independence. Her most notable trait was her clarity throughout life, and her keen, sharp wit honed from reading daily newspapers, The New Yorker, and fashion magazines. A most recent accomplishment included her renewed driver’s license, which she was proud to say had been extended until her 100th birthday!
Marion Moir Ault is survived by her son, Richard Harry Ault (Deborah) and her daughter Jo Ann Ault Bursick. Marion enjoyed the love of her grandchildren, Katelyn Ault Musil (Chad), John Alton Bursick, and Dylan George Bursick, her great-grandson, Oliver Musil, and her nieces Christine Evans, Carol McMaster and Janice Ault.
Marion believed in celebrating life while living and requested that there be no memorial service. To leave a lasting tribute in her memory, the family requests that any tributes be made to benefit Sonoma Land Trust, 822 Fifth Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95402. Or online at: https://give.sonomalandtrust.org/MarionAult