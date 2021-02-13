1938—2021

Marion Rose Quiett, age 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 4, 2021 in Napa California where she raised her family since 1969.

Marion was born on December 28,1938 to James and Julia Kennedy in Sacramento Ca. Raised by her mom she grew up with her 3 brothers; Jack Parker, Robert Parker (Carrie), Richard Kennedy (Stella) and her sister Dorothy Becker (Edward).

She was married for 49 years to the love of her life Donald Quiett on March 9, 1958 and together they raised their 4 children, Bob, Kathy, Carol, and Tom.

Marion had many hobbies throughout the years. She was always willing to try something new. She enjoyed going to garage sales and reading but her love was cooking. She took a class in cake decorating and from there started making cakes for special occasions for family and friends and eventually she catered events. Marion worked as a waitress when she young and later as a chef for many places in Napa. Before retiring she managed the cafeteria for the Napa Valley College.

Her greatest love was her family. She was her happiest when we were all together. Her door was always open for a visit, a hug, a shoulder to cry on, or a place to stay. Her love was felt by many and we will miss her greatly. She was our home.