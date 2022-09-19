Marjorie A. Cruz of Napa California passed away on August 16, 2022, at the age of 74. She was raised on her parent's citrus ranch near Lindcove, along with her older brothers, Philip and Gene Tomlinson.

Marjorie graduated from Exeter Union High School in 1965 and Contra Costa College in 1980, earning a degree in nursing. She had a variety of interests ranging from animals (large and small), creating unique crafts and collecting antiques. Marjorie had a "way" with animals - they were naturally attracted to each other. She loved being an ICU nurse, was devoted to seeing that her patients received the best care and was an advocate for the nursing profession. She retired from Sutter Alta Bates Summit, Critical Care Unit in 2013. Marjorie and her quick wit will be missed by friends, family and colleagues.