Try 1 month for 99¢

1915—2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Marjorie E. Krull, born in Lockport, NY, announces her passing on Thursday, January, 2019 at the age of 103 in Napa, CA. Marjorie and her deceased husband, Spencer, were married for 80 years. Spencer passed on January 16, 2017. Marjorie will be remembered by her daughters, Sandra and Suzanne, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with many dear friends in California and Buffalo, NY. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

1915 - 2019

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Marjorie Ellen Krull
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.