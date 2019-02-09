1915—2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Marjorie E. Krull, born in Lockport, NY, announces her passing on Thursday, January, 2019 at the age of 103 in Napa, CA. Marjorie and her deceased husband, Spencer, were married for 80 years. Spencer passed on January 16, 2017. Marjorie will be remembered by her daughters, Sandra and Suzanne, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with many dear friends in California and Buffalo, NY. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.