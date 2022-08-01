Mark C. Lockett passed away peacefully surrounded by his brother and sister on July 23, 2022 at Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa, CA. Mark was born in San Bernardino, CA in 1967 and moved to Napa with his family in the 70's. He grew up as a true California kid with skateboards, family camping trips and holiday's, heavy metal music and cars, a lot of cars. Mark lived in Napa for most of his life, before moving to Vallejo, CA, where he built lifelong friendships and spent many summers at Lake Berryessa. He spent years working in construction and recently worked at Six Flags.

His passion was go-karting and he was happiest spending his time on the track. He was an artist, animal lover, and cherished the friendships he made online and in person. He was a funny, sensitive man who was known for teasing his family and close friends as his way of showing his love. He had his own way with words and those who loved Mark, knew his true heart. He was a son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend to many.

He is survived by brother, Craig (DeDe) Lockett; sister, Nicole (Jared) Glaze; nieces: Stephanie and Alexis Lockett; the family dog, Tiki; aunts, uncles and extended family in the UK. He is now reunited with his parents, James and Teresa Lockett.

A celebration of life will be held at Kennedy Park in Napa on Sunday, August 21, 2022, further details will be provided on Facebook.