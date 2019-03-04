Mark Duane Miller

1949—2019
After a brave and graceful four-year struggle with ALS, Mark passed away peacefully at home. He was born in San Jose, California on August 18, 1949 to Duane and Ardis Miller. As an Army Brat, he lived in California, Georgia, South Carolina, and Japan. He attended Santa Clara University on a ROTC scholarship, graduating in 1971 with an emphasis in economics. In 1972, he married his sweetheart Andrea, and they both moved to Germany where he served as a Lieutenant for four years. On their return to California, they lived in Pleasanton for three years before moving to Napa in 1979.
Mark worked at Matson Navigation Company for 36 years, where he was involved in sales, corporate planning, and forecasting. He was actively involved in developing trade lanes in Guam and China. He retired in 2015 as General Manager of Market Planning.
Mark was so very proud of his four sons and spent much of his free time coaching their soccer and basketball teams. The family traveled often including camping trips to the national parks, ski trips in the Sierras, visits to Civil War battlefields and vacations in Europe to visit family. After retiring in 2015, Mark and Andrea enjoyed travels to Ireland, Scotland, New Zealand, Japan and Hawaii.
Mark is survived by his wife of 47 years, Andrea, and his sons Jeremy (Michelle), Brian (Kate), Jonathan (Jennifer), and Christopher (Matthew), as well as four grandchildren (Lauren, Evan, Leah, and Emma) and three brothers, Jeffrey, Peter, and Donn, and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Tulocay Cemetery Chapel on Saturday March 9 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the ALS Association.