1934—2019
Mark Edward Rhodes passed away peacefully on March 19th, 2019. He was 84 years young. Mark was born in Hopland, Ca. in May, 1934 to Elizabeth and John Rhodes. He was a true cowboy and ranch hand. He served in the army from 1955-1957. He retired as a wine hauler/truck driver from Christian Brothers after 31 years. He loved the work so much, he went back to work for Belloni Trucking for 10 years. He took great pride in his work and had many stories to share about his time on the road. After retirement, because of his love for camping, he served as the friendliest camp host in the Sierras.
Mark was a character with a great big heart. Most will remember him by his infamous orange hat (he claimed it was better to see him with) and friendly, caring demeanor. He was never at a loss for conversation and always had an interesting story to tell. In his younger days he played in a band. He often got out his guitar and played and sang old time country music for family, neighbors, campers, and at parties. You could also catch him at the piano.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, parents, and his eldest son Brett Rhodes. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolle (lil’ pumpkin), their son Kevin and his wife Dawn, and four grandchildren that lit up his life, Brandon and his wife Mallory, Connor, Kameron, and Courtney, nieces and nephews and many wonderful neighbors and friends. The latest light of his life was his little dog companion Dee Dee. She brought him so much joy, which eased the frustration of his declining health. Mark Rhodes will forever be missed. Fond memories of him will live on forever, bringing a smile and a laugh to all who knew him.
A private celebration of life will be held April 6th at 2:00 pm at 1040 Orchard Ave in the Clubhouse. It is a celebration because Mark always loved to throw a great party!