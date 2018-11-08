Mark Thomas Stuart
1953—2018
Mark Stuart was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, June 27, 1953. He passed away peacefully at his home on November 5, surrounded by his loving family.
Mark grew up in a tightknit family as the fourth of 10 children. The family moved to California in 1960 and Mark moved to Napa in 1995. After he married Napa native Karen Eddleman in 1997, he settled permanently here.
Mark was an avid and accomplished beer and wine maker. He began making beer “when he got old enough to drink it”. As he matured, his beer-making skills along with the sophistication of his equipment became legendary. He racked up dozens of blue ribbons at state and local fairs.
After setting up a garage winery, he turned a barren acre of land into a garden and “gentleman’s vineyard”. Like his beers, the Stuart Family Wines met with immediate success at competitions around the state and got rave reviews among friends, friends of friends, and even friends of friends of friends.
Mark supported his wine and beer habit by working as a glazier and then general handyman. He held himself to the same standard of excellence at work as he did at play. With experience as a contractor, he was not daunted by any project, whether it was building small structures, maintenance, or troubleshooting and reparation of any system. His genius was finding elegant solutions—and often better designs—for difficult problems.
Mark served on the board of the Napa Valley Tennis Association and spent untold volunteer hours working on major and minor improvements for the public tennis courts. At the Napa Valley Country Club, Mark was always welcome at team matches, especially when he showed up with a keg on the back of his truck or a magnum or two in his arms. The Mark Stuart Lounge outside the tennis courts at NVCC was established in appreciation of his generous wine and beer contributions.
He will be sorely missed by his loving family: Karen Stuart, beloved wife of 21 years; nine siblings: David (Linda) Stuart; Paul Stuart; Theresa Stuart; Monica (Michael) Moriarty; Thomas (Theresa) Stuart; Michael (Kathy) Stuart; John Stuart, Mary (Victor) Petersen; Kathy (Shane) Gehlen; his sister-in-law, Katherine Eddleman; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the family home on December 1. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Community Foundation of Napa Valley or the Napa Valley Tennis Association.