1968—2020
“90% of everything is crap” often said by Mark W. Somerville, is Sturgeon’s Law, written by Theodore Sturgeon, one of Mark’s favorite authors. This adage was the lens through which Mark viewed life while also believing “life is about avoiding the sharp edges and pointy things”. Mark’s struggle avoiding the sharp edges and pointy things ended on the evening of March 4th of 2020 as he slipped away from this world while listening to one of his favorite songs, “Summer Rain” by Alphaville; Mark was 51. Paul Somerville eloquently stated “Mark loved deeply, but also suffered from depression deeply, which ultimately led to declining health, which took a sudden, unexpected, downward turn”.
Mark’s life sparked into existence September 2nd of 1968; born to his mother, Judith Trammel, née Sharrow and father, William Somerville in Vallejo, CA. Mark attended schools in Napa, CA and graduated from Vintage High School. Mark was a rebellious teen; one friend stated they spent “edgy days, exorcising our childhood demons” together. Mark attended Napa Valley College and studied Psychology and Graphic Design; he also began studying martial arts, specifically Tai Chi and Kung Fu. Except for living in Morro Bay, CA for six years, Mark lived in Napa his entire life. While in Morro Bay, Mark lived on a sailboat and worked in food service to support his passions for surfing, painting, and music. Mark surfed nearly every day, created thought provoking art that was shown in galleries in the Morro Bay area, and exercised his musical abilities by playing the cello with a local musician, Banjo Jeremy. Upon returning to Napa, Mark found a new love, a love of motorcycles; and stated motorcycles “gave him wings”. Mark continued his martial arts studies under the expert tutelage of Sifu Michelle Dwyer and after years of study and practice Mark earned the title of Sifu. Mark began his career as Sifu Mark, teaching Tai Chi and Kung Fu at the Synergy Wellness Center in Napa, giving private lessons, and teaching Tai Chi at the Spa at Silverado. During this time, Mark also became an adept contact juggler. In 2015, Mark suffered a debilitating back injury and was unable to continue teaching.
Mark met his wife Aileen in 2009 and the two married in 2014. Mark and Aileen spent much of their time together verbally sparringiscussing everything from politics to philosophy, using each other to practice their verbal judo. The rest of their time together was spent practicing martial arts, playing games, making music, hiking, soaking in hot water, thrift store shopping, visiting museums, attending concerts and lectures, and watching movies and sunsets. Mark’s favorite holiday was Halloween. With the house decorated as a horror movie set and Mark dressed to match, Mark would scare—I mean, hand out candy to the kids; parents and children enjoyed the activity. Kids tested their courage to see who was brave enough to knock on the door while their parents encouraged them, barely able to stifle their laughter. Throughout the years, Mark’s favorite tagline was “evil has all the chocolate and the nightmares are free”. Everyone had a grand time.
Mark, a music aficionado, liked to lie on the floor head between two speakers to immerse himself in music that intertwined melody and cacophony; like mbv (aka: the Blue Album) by My Bloody Valentine. Mark, also a voracious reader, enjoyed reading out loud to his wife. Engine Summer by John Crowley was Mark’s favorite book and like Mark, had many layers. Mark identified strongly with the protagonist, Rush That Speaks, a truthful speaker. Mark reading the following passage from Engine Summer is quite easy to imagine, “Time, I think, is like walking backward away from something: say, from a kiss. First there is the kiss; then you step back, and the eyes fill up your vision, then the eyes are framed in the face as you step further away; the face then is part of a body, and then the body is framed in a doorway, then the doorway framed in the trees beside it. The path grows longer and the door smaller, the trees fill up your sight and the door is lost, then the path is lost in the woods and the woods lost in the hills. Yet somewhere in the center still is the kiss. That’s what time is like.”
Mark, beloved by all, was sensitive, stubborn, passionate, extraordinarily gifted and talented. Mark possessed an otherworldly grace that transcended this world and he has been described as “one of the gentlest, kindest, most accepting souls on this Earth”.
Mark is survived by his wife, Aileen Gano Somerville, step-daughters Jenai and Alyssa Cooper; mother, Judith Trammel; father William Somerville; siblings, Paul Somerville, Alyssa Trammell MacDonald, Morgan Trammell and Jonathan Trammell and their spouses; Aunts Kathleen Potthoff and Janet Somerville; Uncle Jerry Somerville and his spouse; a plethora of cousins, a few by name are Anna Kim, Beth Cartino, Jason Lybeck, Marc Matsumoto, Mari Morris and their spouses; numerous nieces and nephews; in-laws; students and friends. Per Mark’s wishes, there were no services; just a direct cremation. The moment of Mark’s cremation was marked by a disturbance in the Force. To celebrate Mark’s life, hike, play a game, juggle, create art, read a book or listen to music. Mark was a huge supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and rights. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Inc. 584 Castro Street #392, San Francisco, CA 94114. Mark was also an Ordained Minister in the Church of the SubGenius and would encourage everyone to acquire “Slack”.
Reservations for hauntings have been filled, but a wait-list is being created. If you would like to be placed on the wait-list please forward your name to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org. If you would like to just leave condolences and words of sympathy, please by all means do so.
