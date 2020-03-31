Mark W. Somerville

Mark met his wife Aileen in 2009 and the two married in 2014. Mark and Aileen spent much of their time together verbally sparringiscussing everything from politics to philosophy, using each other to practice their verbal judo. The rest of their time together was spent practicing martial arts, playing games, making music, hiking, soaking in hot water, thrift store shopping, visiting museums, attending concerts and lectures, and watching movies and sunsets. Mark’s favorite holiday was Halloween. With the house decorated as a horror movie set and Mark dressed to match, Mark would scare—I mean, hand out candy to the kids; parents and children enjoyed the activity. Kids tested their courage to see who was brave enough to knock on the door while their parents encouraged them, barely able to stifle their laughter. Throughout the years, Mark’s favorite tagline was “evil has all the chocolate and the nightmares are free”. Everyone had a grand time.

Mark, a music aficionado, liked to lie on the floor head between two speakers to immerse himself in music that intertwined melody and cacophony; like mbv (aka: the Blue Album) by My Bloody Valentine. Mark, also a voracious reader, enjoyed reading out loud to his wife. Engine Summer by John Crowley was Mark’s favorite book and like Mark, had many layers. Mark identified strongly with the protagonist, Rush That Speaks, a truthful speaker. Mark reading the following passage from Engine Summer is quite easy to imagine, “Time, I think, is like walking backward away from something: say, from a kiss. First there is the kiss; then you step back, and the eyes fill up your vision, then the eyes are framed in the face as you step further away; the face then is part of a body, and then the body is framed in a doorway, then the doorway framed in the trees beside it. The path grows longer and the door smaller, the trees fill up your sight and the door is lost, then the path is lost in the woods and the woods lost in the hills. Yet somewhere in the center still is the kiss. That’s what time is like.”