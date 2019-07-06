1955—2019
Mark Wesley Uffelman peacefully fell asleep in death the evening of June 7, 2019 in the home he shared with his wife, Patricia. Mark was born in Napa on November 26,1955 to parents Wesley and Jeannine Uffelman. He was 63 years old.
He attended West Park Elementary School, Dee T. Davis, and Redwood Junior High and graduated from Napa High School in 1974. He received a certificate of Photography Technology from Napa Valley College and worked with his wife, Patricia, as a wedding and event photographer until his retirement.
Mark met his wife, Patricia, at an Assembly of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Fremont, California in May of 1974 and was married on August 24,1974. They were married nearly 45 years.
Mark’s talents were many and he always strove to put forth his best effort with everything he did. He had a quick wit and a delightfully dry sense of humor. If you didn’t want to hear the truth, friends knew better than to ask Mark. His personality was outgoing and no one was a stranger to him. He had the gift to carry on a conversation effortlessly, with a genuine interest in what the other person was telling him. In his mind, the needs of others were always paramount to his own.
Surviving Mark is his wife, Patricia, his Labrador retriever, Monty, parents Wesley and Jeannine Uffelman, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Joseph and Jo Ann Murana, as well as nieces, cousins, aunts and great friends. His grandmother, Phyllis Jensen, whom he affectionately called “mom”, predeceased him.
Mark would have wanted to extend a special thank you to the wonderfully-dedicated Kaiser hospice team who always respected his wishes and had his best interests at heart, especially his nurse Angela Kaufman and Dr. Mason. Also a huge thank you to his spiritual brothers and sisters in the Napa congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses who visited him and checked in on him with their many phone calls and texts.
Please join us for a memorial service, which will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1976 Wise Drive, Napa, on July 13, 2019 at 2pm.