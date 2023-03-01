NAPA - Marlene Ruth Howatt, 85 passed away peacefully with her family at her side on February 25th after battling Alzheimer's for several years. Marlene was one of three children born to Lloyd and Lena Hassenplug. She was predeceased by her parents, her older brother Don Hassenplug and her younger brother Dwayne Hassenplug and her beloved granddaughter Shannon Lemieux. She is survived by her husband of 66 years Darrel; her daughter Lori Lemieux (Dan); her son Kenneth Howatt (Laura); grandchildren: Kevin Lemieux, Ashley Hughes and Jeff Howatt. She also leaves behind cherished great-grandchildren: Miles Lemieux, Marshall Lemieux and Zachary Hughes and numerous nephews and nieces.

Born in Nebraska, Marlene moved to Vallejo at the age of four with her family where she graduated from Vallejo High School. Her first job was harvesting prunes with her mother. She later worked at Stratford Clothing, The Strand Theater and the Benicia Arsenal. She met Darrel at a dance on Easter weekend in 1956 at the American Legion Hall Post 550 in Vallejo. Other dances at the Dream Bowl followed and they were married in Reno on Nov. 10, 1956.

After purchasing their first home and moving to Napa in 1958 Marlene became a stay-at-home mom to Lori, and then Ken. In 1974 Darrel and Marlene purchased an acre in what was then the outskirts of Napa and built their new home. Doing much of the work themselves she planted and nurtured beautiful flowers, fruit trees and gardens. She volunteered at her children's school, baked, crocheted and loved to read. She began bowling in her 20's and was not afraid to tackle co-ed softball in her 40's where she was a pitcher playing with team members much younger than she including her daughter Lori and son Ken.

With her children grown, Marlene re-entered the workforce in 1979 where she began as a bookkeeper in the office of Vintage 1870. When the Corley Family built Monticello Winery on Big Ranch Road in 1981 Jay Corley recruited her from Vintage 1870. She gladly transitioned to the family's new estate winery for what would turn out to be a 20 plus year career of mutual respect and admiration. It was a time she truly cherished and always thought of everyone at Monticello as her second family.

All the while there were camping trips up the coast with abalone feeds, trips to Oregon, South Dakota and some cruises for good measure. Through it all Marlene was the anchor and the glue. With never, and we mean never a bad word, she packed, unpacked, fed us all, organized, planned - forever with a positive attitude and a smile. She will be truly missed.

Marlene's family would like to extend a special thanks to the Collabria Adult Day Program for their many years of support and also to Stayman Estates for their care of Marlene during her final weeks.

At Marlene's request there will be no services and final dedication will be private.