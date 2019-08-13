Marlene Violet Trissel Zimmerman

1933—2017
Cheers to you Mom! We find it so hard to believe that you have been gone for two years. Our world is not as bright or joyful without you, and certainly way less fun! We miss you more each day. All of our love to you today and always.
