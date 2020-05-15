1945—2020
Martha Ann Marshall – Crutchfield, 74, sadly lost her incredible 30+ year battle with Breast Cancer, Melanoma and finally Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, passing away on May 12, 2020. Under a crisp night sky in her caring daughters’ home, the pain ended, and she peacefully transitioned with her children at her side.
Martha was born in Berkeley Hospital on September 5, 1945 to her parents Edward Bettencourt Teixeira and Vesta Dora Linton of San Pablo, California. Martha spent the 1st chapter of her precious life in her birth town, where she excelled in scholastics and graduated from Richmond High in 1963.
Shortly thereafter, Martha embarked on her 2nd life chapter, when she married her childhood love Robert Allen Marshall, moved to Napa, California and raised their 3 children. Martha was intrinsic in the local community, where she actively supported her children’s MANY extracurricular activities and successfully led well known Napa businesses Swensen’s, Alexis Baking Company “ABC” and Oakville Grocery with her radiant charm and extraordinary talents. Shortly before Robert’s passing, her dream came true in 2001, when her 1st grandson was born, and the spoiling began.
She began her 3rd and final chapter when she departed Napa in 2009 and moved to Roseville, California to be closer to her Daughter. Having spent her 2nd chapter in the hospitality industry, she decided to attend to her deep love for children and family and became a Nanny. Over the next eight years, three different families of different cultures were graciously blessed with her loving heart. She raised their children as her own and helped to strengthen their family bond. Martha spent the last three years of her beautiful life being her 1st and only grand-daughter’s nanny, embedding her goodness deep into her soul before leaving the physical world.
Those of us who were fortunate enough to have Martha in our lives, know this to be true. Her enormous heart, selfless giving and zest for life made her Loved by All. Her secret weapon was the kitchen, and ALL OF US happily fell prey. She believed in the power of “Sprinkles” and dusted everything she touched. She will be forever missed.
Martha is survived by her children Matthew Marshall, Timothy Marshall and Amy Allen; daughter-in-law Susan Marshall; son-in-law Ronald Allen III; sister Gail Dickhaus; grandchildren Stone Cyrus, Willow Faith Allen and Bodhi Marshall. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
In honor of Martha’s wishes, her ashes will be placed with a “Sweet Bay Magnolia Tree” so her soul can continue to flourish and bloom as her favorite tree. The family only planting service will be fulfilled on May 20th at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa, California. A celebration of life is tentatively planned for September 5, 2020. Details to follow later.
Donations, Flowers and/or Pay it Forward to someone in need. Whatever you feel best honors her life. Our dear Mother would want it this way.
