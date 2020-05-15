× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1945—2020

Martha Ann Marshall – Crutchfield, 74, sadly lost her incredible 30+ year battle with Breast Cancer, Melanoma and finally Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, passing away on May 12, 2020. Under a crisp night sky in her caring daughters’ home, the pain ended, and she peacefully transitioned with her children at her side.

Martha was born in Berkeley Hospital on September 5, 1945 to her parents Edward Bettencourt Teixeira and Vesta Dora Linton of San Pablo, California. Martha spent the 1st chapter of her precious life in her birth town, where she excelled in scholastics and graduated from Richmond High in 1963.

Shortly thereafter, Martha embarked on her 2nd life chapter, when she married her childhood love Robert Allen Marshall, moved to Napa, California and raised their 3 children. Martha was intrinsic in the local community, where she actively supported her children’s MANY extracurricular activities and successfully led well known Napa businesses Swensen’s, Alexis Baking Company “ABC” and Oakville Grocery with her radiant charm and extraordinary talents. Shortly before Robert’s passing, her dream came true in 2001, when her 1st grandson was born, and the spoiling began.