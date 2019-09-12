1940-2019
Martha Combs Abbott was born in St. Helena, California, on October 7, 1940, and passed away on August 29, 2019, at 78 years old. She is preceded by her parents, Thomas L. Combs, Sr. and Marth Combs Stevenson, and half-sister Francis Tofte. She is survived by her half-brother, Thomas L. Combs, Jr. and sister, Catherine Johnson; ex-husband Milton M. Abbott, Jr. (Naomi); 2 children, Milton Colby Abbott (Pamela) and Leslie Abbott-McBroome (Bill); 5 grandchildren, Brittany Mines (Rob), Christopher Abbott, Ashley Abbott-Wormington (Todd), Brittany McBroome, and Travis McBroome; and 3 great grandchildren.
Martha was raised in Napa, California where she graduated from Napa High School in 1956. After marrying Milton M. Abbott, Jr. in 1959, she lived in Napa and Fremont, California, until 1967 when the family relocated north to Humboldt County, where they resided in Arcata and McKinleyville. During that time, Martha worked for Humboldt State University in the Library and Purchasing Department. After the dissolution of her marriage in 1980, she returned to the Bay Area where she worked for the Sonoma State University, Napa Junior College, and the California Conservation Corps. In 2003, Martha retired from the California Conservation Corps., moved back to McKinleyville to be closer to family, and worked as a resident manager at Azalea Gardens for JLF Construction. Martha spent her last years in the loving care of her daughter, Leslie Abbott-McBroome.
You have free articles remaining.
She enjoyed traveling, golfing, bowling, reading books, and spending time with her pets, friends, and family. Martha was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. She belonged to Arcata Chapter #207, Order of the Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron in 1977, was a past grand officer, as well as Bethel Guardian for Arcata Bethel 116, Order of Jobs Daughters. Martha led a full life and left an impression on those who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
Services for Martha are being provided by the Order of the Eastern Star and Rev. Harriet Nelson on Sunday, September 15th, 2019, at Six Rivers Masonic Hall, located at 251 Bayside Road, Arcata, California at 2:00 p.m. Refreshment and fellowship will be provided following the service.