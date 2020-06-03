× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1948—2020

Martha Jane Templeton age 72 passed away in her sleep in the early morning hours of Wednesday May 20th 2020 in Eugene, Oregon after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Her eldest son Shawn and granddaughter Emily Rose were at her bedside when she died.

Martha was born in Susanville, CA on 4.14.48 and raised in the Franz Valley area of Calistoga by Walter & Edith Kaufman who built a home there in the early ‘50’s. She graduated from Calistoga High School along with 25 other folks, who comprised the ‘class of ‘66’. Martha attended a design & fashion academy in San Francisco shortly after graduation but found that her real passions were for children, gardening and music. She would often belt out a Credence Clearwater Revival tune on one of her many harmonicas for her adoring children or grandchildren.

Martha is survived by her brother John Kaufman of Redlick, TX and sister Edie Ann Peterson of Santa Rosa and children, son Shawn Shallenberger of Eugene, OR., daughter’s Christine Rodriques of Napa, Mellissa Browning of Tacoma, WA., Katie Mishler of Chico and sons Joshua Tempelton of Susanville and Travis Templeton of Borderline, NV. and nine grandchildren.

Martha was cremated by Andreasons Springfield Crematorium in Springfield, OR and a private celebration of life & interment is pending.