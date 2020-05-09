× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1938—2020

Martha L. Mollo 81, of Napa, California, passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2020. Marty, as she was better known, was born in Benton, Illinois to Walter G. and Doris V. Connor December 21, 1938. When she was 3 years old, her family moved to California so her parents could work at Napa State Hospital. Her grandparents Silas and Virgie Dudley came along to Napa with all their adult children. Marty shared many happy memories from her childhood growing up with her cousins. She recently reconnected with her cousin Rebecca Dudley Davis who resides in Alaska.

Her father and mother built a cabin at Salt Point where she spent plenty of weekends and it became a place for many more memories. As an adolescent, she was a member of the Napa Pepperettes and played softball at Kiwanis with her father as a coach.