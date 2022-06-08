Martha Ullmann May

Martha, the daughter of Henry and Martha Ullmann, was born in Santa Barbara, CA on the 12th day of June 1936. She attended The Branson School in Marin, CA and graduated from Smith College in Massachusetts. After college Martha moved back to the West Coast and worked in San Francisco. She met her future husband and lifelong partner, Thomas May, on the steps of her grandmother's home in Santa Barbara. They were married on November 17, 1962. Tom and Martha moved to the Napa Valley in 1963 and started her namesake vineyard that would become the legendary Martha's Vineyard. Martha was a pioneer of the valley, who worked tirelessly for her community; she was a hostess extraordinaire, and helped put Napa Valley on the map as a world class wine and food destination.