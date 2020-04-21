× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1930—2020

Martin Evart Lewis died on April 16, 2020. He was 89.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Robert Drew Lewis and Edith Friedlander, Martin moved to San Diego, Calif., in his teenage years and graduated from San Diego High School. After initially enrolling at San Diego State University, he transferred to the University of Southern California on an NROTC scholarship.

Following graduation from USC, he served in the US Navy as a seagoing sailor. He continued to serve in the Navy until 1974, retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Commander. During those years he taught marine engineering at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. He received a master’s degree in management and science from the Naval Postgraduate School in 1970.

Martin took pleasure in teaching, which he likened to performing, and continued to work as a college professor in the years after his Naval service at the Maine Maritime Academy and California Maritime Academy.

He was a longtime resident of Napa, where he lived for 41 years, since 1979.