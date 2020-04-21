1930—2020
Martin Evart Lewis died on April 16, 2020. He was 89.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Robert Drew Lewis and Edith Friedlander, Martin moved to San Diego, Calif., in his teenage years and graduated from San Diego High School. After initially enrolling at San Diego State University, he transferred to the University of Southern California on an NROTC scholarship.
Following graduation from USC, he served in the US Navy as a seagoing sailor. He continued to serve in the Navy until 1974, retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Commander. During those years he taught marine engineering at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. He received a master’s degree in management and science from the Naval Postgraduate School in 1970.
Martin took pleasure in teaching, which he likened to performing, and continued to work as a college professor in the years after his Naval service at the Maine Maritime Academy and California Maritime Academy.
He was a longtime resident of Napa, where he lived for 41 years, since 1979.
Martin married Patricia McKenna on Nov. 19, 1962. During their long and happy marriage, they together enjoyed square dancing and travel, going on a number of journeys through the Road Scholar program.
He also loved woodworking, photography, and gardening. He died doing one of the things he cherished, suffering a cardiac arrest while spreading wood chips on his tractor in his backyard.
Martin is survived by his wife, Patricia; son Brian and daughter-in-law Julie of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren Rose of Melrose, Mass., and Walker of Los Angeles; and several cousins.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to American Heart Association. Condolences and words of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.tulocaycemetary.org.
