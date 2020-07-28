Martin James Martinez peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on July 24, 2020. He was born in East Los Angeles on July 25, 1947 to Carmen and Manuel Martinez. He completed his undergraduate education at California State University, Los Angeles. He furthered his education by earning his Master’s in Public Health from the University of California, Los Angeles. Yet, two degrees were not sufficient for Martin. He received his Juris Doctorate from Santa Clara University in 1977 and began his legal career that spanned nearly 40 years. He was a member of both the California and New York State bars. He was a Certified Criminal Law Specialist and was a passionate advocate of the constitutional rights afforded to all of his clients. His intellectual curiosity was unremitting and he was constantly searching for new professional and personal experiences. His two greatest passions, traveling and education, were incorporated as he attended the Hague Academy of International Law in the Netherlands and the following year was a Public Lecturer at European University in Tbilisi, Georgia where he taught Constitutional Law.