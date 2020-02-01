1964—2020
Martin Torres Ochoa, aged 55 passed away January 21, 2020 in Napa, Ca. Martin was born in Guadalajara, Mexico to Justino and Maria Torres on July 28, 1964. When Martin was 7 years old his family moved to the Napa Valley. He graduated from St Helena High School in 1984.Shortly after High School Martin went to work at the Veterans Home in Yountville, Ca.
While at work in 1985 Martin met his future life partner and best friend, Jamie Marie Allen. They married September 17, 1988 and welcomed their son Martin Torres Jr in Oct 1995. After 27 years at the Veterans Home, Martin retired to enjoy life with Jamie. Martin was known for his love of cars. He and his son shared a passion for his favorite, a 1978 Trans Am. Martin was loved by many friends and family, and of course his dog “Willy”.
Martin is survived by his wife Jamie Torres, son Martin Torres Jr, brother Manuel Torres Ochoa (Susana), sisters Rosario Torres Nunez (Francisco), Guadalupe Torres Ochoa (Ramon), and Maria Luisa Torres Ochoa, and many nieces and nephews.
Martin was predeceased by his parents Justino Torres Martinez and Maria Luisa Ochoa Ortiz, and brother Justino Torres Ochoa, and nephew Ricardo Torres.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 pm, Feb 11,2020 at Calvary Chapel of Napa, 3305 Linda Vista Ave. Napa, Ca.
In lieu of flowers you can make donation to St Jude (www.stjude.org) in his honor.