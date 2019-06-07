Mary Ann Anamosa

1921—2019
Mary Ann Hughes Anamosa gratefully slipped the bonds of life on June 2, 2019 after a long, wonderful life and a short illness. Born in Dallas, Texas, on January 15, 1921 of L.B. Hughes and Thelma Johnson Hughes, Mary Ann was raised in Dallas and in 1942 graduated from The University of Texas with a BA in journalism. After working in journalism for a year, she joined the Women’s Army Corp in 1943, serving her country until 1946 when she was honorably discharged with a rank of Captain. That year she married H.D. (Moe) Anamosa, whom she had met in the service, and with whom she later had nine children.
She and Moe lived in the Washington, D.C. area for many years before moving to Albuquerque NM, where Mary Ann was a substitute English teacher. In 1981 she moved back to Austin, Texas and became reacquainted with many of her college friends, especially from her sorority Alpha Delta Pi. In 2002 she moved to Napa CA where her children were even more delighted to visit her.
Mary Ann had a wonderful sense of humor, an optimistic outlook on life, and truly formidable organizational skills, which she very nicely passed on to her children. She enjoyed traveling, reading, spending time with her children, grandchildren & great grandchildren, and watching Jeopardy! She completed the New York Times crossword puzzle daily – in ink – until the age of 97. She was an excellent bridge player into her 90’s, and enjoyed both the strategy and social aspects of the game. She loved pretty much anything that was green.
Mary Ann is survived by all nine of her children: John Patrick Anamosa (Nga), Maurene Hogue, Robin Dea, Kathleen Anamosa (Jim Taggard), Marti Anamosa (Duane Fulgham), Paul Anamosa (Frances), Bill Anamosa (Sian), Mary Claire West (Alan), and Jimmy Anamosa, as well as eleven grandchildren and eleven great grand- children. She was predeceased by her dear grandson James and her ex-husband Moe.
The family would particularly like to thank Home Helpers Home Care (Serafina, Alexis, Tanisha & Angel), and Collabria Care Hospice (Jean, Steve, Cynthia & Maggie) for their excellent care of our mother in her final days.
There will be a private celebration of her amazing life. In lieu of any flowers, please make a donation to Collabria Care Hospice at 414 S. Jefferson, Napa, CA 94450.