Mary Ann Ratter, age 90, of San Pedro, Ca. passed away at her home surrounded by family on March 23, 2020. She was born to Everett and Bernice Gootee on June 9, 1929 in West Union, Iowa. She was the eldest of 4 children. In High School, she was the Leader of the HS Band and graduated near the top of her class. She attended Briarcliff College on a full scholarship. She then attended the St. Joseph's Mercy School of Nursing and started her career in 1952. She moved to California and worked as an RN on the staff at the Stanford Clinic. She married William. F. Ratter at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Palo Alto, CA on June 27, 1956. They were married for 60 years and celebrated their Diamond Anniversary before Bill's passing on Feb. 4, 2017.

Mary and Bill moved across country several times for Bill's work in the Defense Industry while raising their 6 children. She was a devout Catholic and they became active parishioners at every destination. When they moved to Santa Barbara, CA. she became a School Nurse and Librarian. She also taught classes and joined the Red Cross Board of Directors. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and became the first female Executive Director for the Catholic Charities Organization in the Diocese.