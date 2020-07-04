× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1925—2017

Mary ‘Anne’ Brown Meneely was born in South Dakota, to Anna Gunderson Brown & Arvill ‘Clay’ Brown. She went to join our Heavenly Father at age 92, following a long illness.

Anne passed at her home in Napa in the loving care of her daughter, Chenae, and granddaughter, Lisa. Anne was survived by her five children, Cherie ‘Chenae’ (passed 10/24/19), Michael, Sheila, Daniel, and Richard & 8 grandchildren, Lisa, Sean, Devin, Andrew, Sasha, Sarah, Anna, and Nastia. A memorial service was previously held.

Anne married Leroy Raymond Meneely in December 1946. Leroy died in September 1959. Anne returned to Napa to raise their 5 children. She worked as an Eligibility Supervisor for Contra Costa Co.

Anne was a woman of strong faith, and attended the First Presbyterian Church. She was an avid gardener, loved nature, and birds/animals. Anne was the center of her family & was a loving mother.