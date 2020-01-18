1967—2020
Heaven gained another angel on January 7, 2020 with the passing of Mary Anne Donohoe, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Mary Anne was born on October 28, 1967 to Daniel and Ellen Jean (Bertain) Donohoe and from that day forward the lives of her parents and five siblings were forever blessed. At the tender age of two Mary started attending Caymus, The Little Red School House in Rutherford, and her love of learning began. After a few years at Caymus she went on to Wintun School and eventually took classes at both Vintage High and Napa College. Following graduation Mary Anne joined the work force, trying a few different jobs before being hired as a member of a housekeeping team at Villagio Hotel in Yountville. She was extremely proud to remain employed there for over 20 years.
Mary Anne was a dedicated athlete participating in multiple Special Olympics events throughout her life, including relay, swimming, softball, bowling, tennis, downhill skiing and gymnastics. In 1986 she traveled to Brighton, England with the Special Olympics Northern California team, competing as a gymnast in the Special Olympics World Games. Mary was an avid fan of the Forty-Niners, Oakland A’s and Nascar and when she wasn’t participating in sports, she watched them on TV. She so badly wanted to become a Nascar racer that she once commandeered a motorized cart in an Alaska grocery store and drove herself throughout the aisles, stopping only after knocking over several displays.
One of Mary’s favorite activities was that of greeter at St. John’s Catholic Church and she was very proud to welcome parishioners to the 5:00 PM Mass at the church she dearly loved. Her faith was very important in her life and she believed that prayer could accomplish anything, even making her legs grow so she could drive.
Mary Anne is survived by her brothers, Dick Donohoe (Lisande) of Anthem, AZ & Joe Donohoe of Napa, her sister Marty Hamaker (David, deceased) of Napa, her aunt, Sister Anne Bertain of San Francisco and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her parents as well as her brothers, Kevin Donohoe of Wasilla, AK and Dennis Donohoe of Kirkland, WA.
A Rosary in Mary Anne’s honor will be recited at 4:30 PM on January 30, 2020 at Claffey and Rota Funeral Home and a Memorial Mass will be offered at 1:00 PM on January 31, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Following the Mass friends and relatives are invited to attend a celebration of her life in the church hall. Mary Anne loved dancing and parties and will always be remembered for her parting phrase, “never stop loving you”.
For those wishing to donate, the family suggests the Developmentally Disabled Christian Ministries of Napa County, PO Box 5131, Napa, CA 94581 or Napa Valley Special Olympics, PO Box 2405, Napa, CA 94558.
Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.