1923—2020

Mary Antoinette Ianziti was born on May 8th, 1923, in Napa, California. Her mother was

Mary Lucy (Lecair) Ianziti. Her father was John Ianziti. She attended St. John’s Catholic

Grammar School, and graduated from Napa High School. She attended college at Eastern

Oregon College of Education, graduating in the class of 1946. She earned her degree and became a Registered Nurse. Mary later became a cadet in the Nurse Corps and a nurse in the Peace Corps. She also worked as a registered nurse in the second hospital of doctor and humanitarian Tom Dooley, a hospital that opened in Vietnam. She was employed by Mare Island as a secretary, and volunteered at St. John’s Catholic School. She was a devoted faithful of St. John the Baptist Church, member of the Italian Catholic Federation, and St. Vincent de Paul. She would like donations to go to St. John’s Catholic Church in Napa.

Mary was preceded by her loving son, Mark John Ianziti, her brother Adelbert Ianziti, brother in law Marshall Hyne, John and Mary Lucy (Lecair) Ianziti, her brother James Ianziti, her sister Frances Hyne and nephew Bart Hyne. Survived by grandchildren Sarah and Amanda, sister in law Doris Ianziti, nieces Barbara, Susan, Joanne, Janet, and nephew John, and families. She is also survived by Maria and Alice and nephews Raymond and Eric and families, Louise Ianziti and Imogene Egner and niece: Wendy and nephews Gary, Frank, David and families, cousin Vivian, and friends Carol and Dolly. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.