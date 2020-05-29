1948—2020
Mary Baker Godshall, 71, of San Leandro, CA, passed away on May 4, 2020 in San Leandro. Born on July 7, 1948, in Philadelphia, PA, Mary met John Britton in Alameda, CA. The couple spent more than 30 very happy years together including Mary’s last two years as she fought a courageous battle with cancer.
Mary retired from a long and celebrated 50-year career in Television Broadcasting, most recently as the Director of Traffic at KTVU Channel 2 of Oakland and the Bay Area for 30 years. Her colleagues remember and extoll the dedicated work ethic she exuded her entire career. Mary’s renowned creativity and tireless performance sustained KTVU’s formidable sports programming revenue through many successful years. Mary was the definitive “Director of Traffic”.
Mary was born in Philadelphia, PA to Josephine and George Baker on July 7, 1948. She graduated from Little Flower High School for Girls. Mary entered TV broadcasting at CBS in Philadelphia at an entry level working her way up to the eventual opportunity that beckoned her and daughter Eileen to Northern California.
Mary is survived by John, her daughter Eileen and husband Kamran who will dearly miss Mary, a loving mother and wonderful friend. Her memory is a treasure. Grandsons Nicholas, Anthony and Alexander will never forget the love and inspiration she showered upon them with such positive energy. “We will always love you Grandmom and will never forget our great moments together”. Mary is also survived by her brothers George & Joe and her beloved dog Gracie.
Mary enjoyed cooking and hosting the holidays with her immediate and extended families. Her niece Rosalyn Lemmo remembers, “She brought so much love into our lives and we feel so lucky to have had her. Mary always made people feel so welcome and loved. Her family and friends will always be incredibly grateful for her festive spirit as she made each holiday a special occasion. Mary will stay in our memories for the rest of our lives”. Niece Sophia adds, “She always made me feel loved and appreciated, and she was full of nonstop entertaining stories that I loved hearing. I will greatly miss her energy.”
A Wonderful Grandmother
We had a wonderful grandmother, one who never really grew old; Her smile was made of sunshine, and her heart was solid gold; Her eyes were as bright as shining stars, and in her cheeks fair roses you see. We had a wonderful grandmother, and that’s the way it will always be. But take heed, because she’s still keeping an eye on all of us, so let’s make sure she will like what she sees.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be planned and announced when the statewide shelter in place is eventually lifted and such congregations are permitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA.
