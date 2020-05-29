Mary Baker Godshall

Mary enjoyed cooking and hosting the holidays with her immediate and extended families. Her niece Rosalyn Lemmo remembers, “She brought so much love into our lives and we feel so lucky to have had her. Mary always made people feel so welcome and loved. Her family and friends will always be incredibly grateful for her festive spirit as she made each holiday a special occasion. Mary will stay in our memories for the rest of our lives”. Niece Sophia adds, “She always made me feel loved and appreciated, and she was full of nonstop entertaining stories that I loved hearing. I will greatly miss her energy.”

A Wonderful Grandmother

Unknown Author

We had a wonderful grandmother, one who never really grew old; Her smile was made of sunshine, and her heart was solid gold; Her eyes were as bright as shining stars, and in her cheeks fair roses you see. We had a wonderful grandmother, and that’s the way it will always be. But take heed, because she’s still keeping an eye on all of us, so let’s make sure she will like what she sees.

A celebration of Mary’s life will be planned and announced when the statewide shelter in place is eventually lifted and such congregations are permitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA.