Mary Catherine Chavez

Feb. 27, 1926 - Oct. 15, 2022

Mary Catherine Chavez died peacefully in her home with family at her side, on October 15, 2022. She was born to Charles P. Martinelli and Sabina T Martinelli in St. Helena, California on February 27, 1926. She lived all ninety-six years of her life in her family home on Charter Oak Avenue (The St. Helena Olive Oil Company is housed in her grandfather's barn).

Mary attended the Elmhurst Academy in St. Helena, was married to Roy A. Chavez in 1950, and worked for 40 years for the Charles Krug winery, largely on the bottling line.

Mary's kindness and generosity was limitless. Her home was a gathering place for St. Helenans young and old, where stories were told and retold, and coffee and apple pie were a staple.

Mary is preceded in death by her brother Phillip Martinelli, husband Roy A. Chavez and cousin Mary Ann Fleming.

Mary is survived by Mary Ann's children: Susan, Janet, Laurie and Steve. Mary is also survived by her nephew Frank Leeds and his wife Beth, who cared for her in her declining years, and is also survived by a niece, Didi DePolo and nephew Larry Martinelli.

Mary's family would like to acknowledge and thank Margarita Perez of St. Helena, and Nurse Joan Hewett of Collabria Care, as well as Gina Garcia and Annie Rahm of Stayman Estates for the excellent and loving care they provided.

Information about the gathering to celebrate Mary's life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Collabria Hospice, 414 South Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94559