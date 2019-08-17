1954—2019
Mary Catherine Johnson Resendez- unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on Thursday August 8, 2019. Cathy was Born in Ajo, Arizona July 14, 1954 to her parents Glen & Joyce Johnson. Husband David Joseph Resendez, daughters Shannon Renee Resendez and Kelley Lorraine Pacas, Siblings Glen Johnson Jr., Michael Johnson, David Johnson, and Brenda Gay Resendez. Son-in-law Victor Pacas. Grandchildren Michael McGraw, Matthew McGraw, Myles McGraw, Alicia Cervantes, Andrew Resendez Ochoa, Aaron Resendez, Ysidro Resendez Zavala, Breana Pacas, Brendan Pacas, Amanda Bennett. Great Grandchildren Montana McGraw, Mason McGraw, Madilyn Bennett, Mychel McGraw, Analisa Cervantes, Alyiah Cervantes, Ramon Munoz. Rachel, Tom, Numerous Brother-in-Laws, Sister-in-Laws, Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
Cathy went to Shearer Elementary School, Ridgeview Junior High and received her GED. Cathy married David on September 2, 1969. Cathy worked for West Side Pizza, she worked as a teachers aide and also drove school bus. Cathy had 2 daughters who were the love of her life. Cathy was a devoted mother, wife and grandma. Cathy had a beautiful laugh and smile. Cathy just celebrated her 65th birthday with her family. Cathy will truly be missed many.
Viewing will be at Tulocay on the 28th of August 4:00-8:00 PM on August 29 Viewing will be from 9:00-11:00 AM Funeral Service will be 11:00-12:00 PM, Burial Site will be from 12:00-1:00 PM and 1:00-4:00 PM will be the reception.
We would like to invite everyone to come to the reception after the services and bring a favorite dish or dessert to share for the pot luck.