Mary Diane Van Laanen

1932—2019

Mary Diane Van Laanen was born on November 5, 1932 in Minneapolis Minnesota. She passed away September 29, 2019, she was 86. Her parents, Walter and Mary, preceded her in death as did her brother, Gene.

She is survived by her sister Sandra Pollastrini, sons Todd Van Laanen and Ty Cook, grandchildren Luke and Juliana Van Laanen and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or charity of your choice.

