NAPA - Mary E. Griego left this earth on August 22, 2023. She was 80 years old.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Edna Tucker; and the love of her life, Jose Albert Griego Sr. She is survived by her sister, Joyce Johnson; her brothers; her children: Shawn Ray and wife, Jenna, Regina Black, Gloria Uribe, and Alberta Griego; grandson, Timothy Ray; and many more grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved very much.

Mary was born on January 24, 1943, in Long Beach, CA, and grew up in Stockton, CA. She eventually moved to Napa, where she graduated from beauty school and had her own salon. She married her soulmate Albert in 1979, and they were married for 39 years. She also worked as a transportation/school bus driver and was a devoted wife and mom.

She was best known as "Nana" because she loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to go on RV trips to Lighthouse Marina and any KOA she could find. Along with traveling with her loving husband, she had a love for collecting porcelain dolls, Thomas Kincaid paintings, all things Elvis, and had an amazing unicorn collection. Mary will be missed dearly by all who loved her.

Please join us to celebrate her life at 11 a.m. on Sept.25, 2023, at Tulocay Cemetery 411 Coombsville Rd, Napa, CA. We will have a short service, followed by a graveside burial. We invite anyone who knew Mary to join us.