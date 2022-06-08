Mary Eile Moynihan Gaudino

On Monday, May 23, Mary realized her “Glory Day” wish to pass away at her Napa home, surrounded by family at age 94. She was born October 25, 1927. She married Joseph Gaudino of Atlas Peak who was an airplane mechanic at Burbank. They met at a church dance in Glendale. Her family had moved from the Harrington family farm in the hills of western Wellsville, New York to Glendale,

Her life was dedicated to being a family homemaker for her pilot-husband and five children. The Catholic church was the anchor of her life as an Irish-American that had married into the Napa Italian community. Her earliest Napa memory was her first engagement visit to the family farm with a frog in the kitchen sink.

In 1960, the family moved to North Napa to the new neighborhood of Redwood Village. She was one of the first members of the swimming pool club that continues today. She was devoted to her children, who participated in Scouting and attended the St. Apollinaris School. Her passing marks the end of an era: her active life shares memories for founding families of Young Avenue that saw prune orchards developed into housing.

Mary is survived by her five children – Steve of Hawaii, and Joseph, Riccardo, John of Napa, and Eileen and Davide Fontichiari of Como, Italy, and by three grandchildren DJ, Marco, Marita, and niece Patty Moynihan. For biography and condolences, email: ctb500@gmail.com.