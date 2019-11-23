Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Cumpston

1926 – 2019
Resident of Napa and Calistoga
Betty Cumpston passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019. She was born in San Mateo, California in 1926 to Soren Christian Sorensen of Denmark and Hulda Elizabeth (Hellgren) Sorensen of Sweden. Betty had many fond memories of growing up in San Mateo.
On December 30, 1949 Betty married Donald Eugene Cumpston. They had two daughters, Elizabeth Christine and Claire Louise, and Betty’s son from a previous marriage Robert Joseph Ziccone. The family lived in Redwood City for 30 years. Betty earned degrees in English Literature and Early Childhood Education. She taught fifth grade and kindergarten at Hawes Elementary School in Redwood City. Betty also enjoyed playing bridge and tennis, attending symphony and opera performances, and spending time with her friends and family.
Don and Betty retired in 1984 and moved to Knights Valley near Calistoga. They both considered these years to be their best, making many happy memories with family and friends. Betty served on the board of the Sharpsteen Museum and worked as a docent and documents curator. She and Don enjoyed traveling and entertaining. After 54 wonderful years together Don passed away at their home on January 1, 2003. After Don’s death Betty’s health declined and she eventually moved to Napa.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Don, her son Robert, and her brother Paul. She is survived by her daughters, Christine Crawford (David) of Napa and Claire Mon (George) of San Ramon; grandchildren Nina Ziccone, Robert Ziccone Jr., Lisa VanderWeele (Tyler), Carla Crawford (Colin Meusel), Kevin Mon, Kristen Mon, Mary Ann Miller (Patrick) and 8 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Napa, 1333 Third Street, Napa, CA 94559 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 am. Memorial meal for family and friends to follow; please contact the church office at (707) 224-8693 if you plan to attend.