1929—2018
On August 19, 2018 Mary Hard went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to her waiting husband of 54 years, William (Bill) Hard. She waited to go home on the anniversary of her husband Bills passing, 15 years earlier. She left surrounded by her loving family who cared for her with grateful hearts for all the love she gave over her long life. She was born March 30, 1929 in the little town of Crannell, California, just north of Arcata. She was born at home with her twin sister Anna JaKotich. The two of them were so small they were put in shoe boxes and kept warm on the oven door in the kitchen. They were born to John and Antonia JaKotich, immigrants from Croatia. Their parents worked hard and bought a small farm at the Indianola Cutoff, where the twins grew up. The old farm is still there today.
Mary graduated high school in Arcata, CA. She and her sister worked during the summer at a Tuberculosis Hospital nearby. They both then went to and graduated from a beauty school in Santa Rosa.
Mary met her sweetheart, Bill Hard at a dance and they were married six months later. In the meantime, Bill had enlisted in the Navy and they moved to San Diego. At the end of Bill’s service to our country, they moved back to live in Arcata in a little house on the family farm.
Mary followed Bill to work at Mare Island for Bank of America when logging declined in the Arcata area.
Mary had two daughters, Mary Ann and Shirley Jean. And then adopted another, Linda.
Upon retiring, Mary devoted her time to her family and extended family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, Katrina, Darian Heather and Christopher.
She was a fabulous cook and baker.
She loved gardening and collected chrysanthemums until she moved onto iris’s. She spent many happy hours in her garden. Weeds, leaves and acorns were not welcome guests. She would work and play until dark.
Mary is survived by her daughters and their spouses: Mary Ann and Bob Hairston, Shirley and Phil Handley, and Linda and Steve Broer.
Mary’s immediate family would like to thank all of those who aided in their mother’s care over the last couple of years. Some but not all include the following: Donna Williams, who referred and sent Mary’s live-in caregivers, Kay and Gary Richards. Your Home Nursing Services provided excellent care many times thanks to Camie, Debbie, Edith, Emilie and Deborah. Continium Hospice provided comfort during the last days of Mary Hard’s life.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 25, 2018 from 9:00 AM to 11:00AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00AM at Treadway and Wigger Funeral Chapel, 2383 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, CA. Interment will be at Napa Valley Memorial Park, Napa, CA