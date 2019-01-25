1925—2019
Mary Hart Law Harrington passed away peacefully in her home on January 4, 2019. Born in Austin, Texas to Robert Adger Law and Elizabeth Mortimer Manigault, she was always a Southern girl at heart. She joined her older siblings at The University of Texas, where their father was a distinguished professor in the English department, and graduated in 1947 with a degree in Microbiology.
She was married for 70 years to Reith “Pat” Harrington and they lived in Napa, Sacramento and Lake Tahoe. She was a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was an active community member, an avid outdoor adventurer, an educator and family historian.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Pat Harrington, her sisters Elizabeth Law Hazlett and Joanna Law Martin, her brother Thos. H. Law, and her parents.
She leaves behind two daughters, Patricia Harrington and Leslie Robinson, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 23 at 2:00 PM at the Carmichael Presbyterian Church /Gathering Place located at 5645 Marconi Ave. Carmichael, CA.
Donations can be made to Keep Tahoe Blue or The Trees Remember.