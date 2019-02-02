1926—2019
MARY IONE WOLFE passed away on January 26, 2019, Ione was reunited in heaven with Cliff, her devoted husband who preceded her in 2015. Her last days were spent surrounded by her loving family.
Ione was born November 20, 1926 in Wyandotte, Michigan. She was the only daughter of May Murphy Smith—Gallagher and Charles Gallagher, an Irishman born in Scotland, who had taken up lodging with the widow Smith and her son Neil. Ione married Clifford Wolfe, a dashing Marine lieutenant in 1947. They were blessed with a daughter, followed by six sons. Cliff’s career with Kaiser Steel Corp moved the family between Napa and Fontana several times. Ione’s life centered on her family, her children’s education and church activities.The hallmark of Ione’s kitchen was a big, seemingly bottomless pot of hearty food always waiting for Cliff, the kids and their friends. Making sure her big family was well fed carried over to summer vacations with a chuckwagon trailer accompanying them on camping trips to San Clemente State Beach Campground. Ione always beamed with a baby on her lap, and she looked forward to the births of her eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The walls of her living room are filled to the ceiling with photos of family.
Ione is survived by her daughter Therese Peterson, sons Clifford (Tina), Patrick (Mary Ellen), Charles (Ann), Joseph, and John (Shawnna) and their children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Michael.The family invites friends to join them for the vigil and recitation of the Rosary at St. Apollinaris Church at 7:00 pm Friday, February 8, and Funeral Mass at 11:00 am Saturday, February 9.