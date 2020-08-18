× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1947—2020

Mary Jane Burtleson (Smith) passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Calistoga on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at the age of 73 due to pancreatic cancer. She passed 5 days after receiving the diagnosis. She was surrounded by family & friends.

She was born in Nassawadox, Virginia on Feb 10, 1947 to Harold & Grace Smith. Her father was a U.S. Navy Chief so the family moved around frequently. Upon his retirement, the family moved to Walnut Creek, CA. She had a horse. Mary & her high school friend, Donna Rafferty, used to sneak out at night to ride their horses. In those days she could ride her horse down Main Street in Walnut Creek. She graduated from Los Lomas High School in Walnut Creek.

She attended California College of Art and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting & sculpture. A family friend paid for her expensive tuition, so she graduated without any student debt. Through the years, she realized that not having student debt was important. She paid college tuition for her & her husband’s relatives as well as her friend’s children. She believed that this is a gift that keeps on giving.