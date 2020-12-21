Mary Jane Turnbull Fay

Mary Jane was the steadfast matriarch of her family. She hosted every family holiday and had a signature cookie she called Swedish Christmas Ginger Thins. She was an excellent conversationalist in part because she stayed engaged with current events and loved learning about things that interested the people around her. In the last half of her life she learned to love the Iditarod, professional basketball, tasting and cooking new foods, and identifying flowers and trees, an interest she nurtured through the hiking group she patronized well into her 80s. Home winemaking was a big part of her life, and she continued to punch down the grape skins into the juices past her 90th birthday, which was the original retirement date she had set for herself. Her favorite CD featured 90’s pop music chanted by Gregorian Monks. She looked back with great fondness on the trip she took with her husband to the United Kingdom, visiting cathedrals, and also the adventure they had when they hauled a travel trailer from California to Alaska. In reviewing her life, Mary Jane said that she saw herself as a bridge bringing people together. She did this directly by way of her kitchen table and indirectly through giving. She believed in the dignity of all people and supported many causes in education, environmental conservation, and health. She met life’s changes and challenges with grace. Her wisdom and generosity will serve as an example to her family for the rest of their lives.