NAPA - Mary Josephine (Anderson) Curnutt died peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 21, 2023 from a recurrence of cancer.

Mary was born on March 9, 1935 in Richfield, Utah to Otto Leonard Anderson and Florence Meldrum Anderson, and was the youngest sister of Richmond Meldrum Anderson, Helen Jean (Anderson) Hyde, and Rex Meldrum Anderson, all deceased.

Music, sports and community were throughlines in Mary's life. In her youth Mary Jo was active in sports, studied piano from the age of five and was the accompanist for school choruses and church choirs. As a young child she collected newspaper, tin and rubber for the war effort and as a teenager she helped create the still enduring social group named the Solar System Sisters where she assumed the identity of planet Saturn.

Mary attended the University of Utah, was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and played the flute in the U of U Marching Band. Her summers were spent working at the Grand Canyon in hospitality and she continued her education abroad by working with children in France and Italy.

She received her Master of Social Work from the University of Utah before moving to California in 1964 and married psychologist Robert Henry Curnutt in 1966, divorcing after 25 years of marriage. Mary worked in mental health for the State of California including youth programs in Santa Rosa, adult programs at Napa State Hospital and finished her career with 25 years of service at the Veterans Home in Yountville, California. An excellent listener with a deep sense of curiosity, Mary was regarded by her peers as documenting some of the best social histories of veterans from the Spanish-American War through the Vietnam Conflict. During these years she was a centurion bicyclist, bike commuter and member of the Napa Valley Family Bicycle Club. Mary embraced and prepared world foods and enjoyed live music and theater.

After retiring from State Service, Mary obtained her massage therapy license and provided therapeutic massage for tourists and locals in Napa Valley. She was active with swimming, aqua aerobics and water volleyball in (Synergy's) Active Wellness Center self-proclaimed group "The Swimmettes", Mary was a member in good standing with the North Bay Rose Society and enjoyed daily walks at Alston Park, Westwood Hills, Esther Deaver Park and O'Brien Park.

In later life, she enjoyed foraging for walnuts in the fall with her brother Richmond's children and spending time in her garden, enjoying her animals, visiting with friends and listing to classical music including Baroque, Concerto, Symphony and Chamber music. Her favorite radio station was KDFC which brought her great pleasure at the end of life.

Mary was especially close to her niece, Robyn A. Thompson and nephew David S. Anderson (Denver, CO), and dear friends Cathy and Dr. Michael Wagner who helped enrich her life both emotionally and spiritually through the COVID-19 pandemic and end of life. Her daily contact with her son John Curnutt was a life-anchor for each. Mary lived a life of service and love and will be deeply missed.

Mary is survived by her two sons, John Andrew (Jennifer Rue) Curnutt (Napa) and John (Susan) Munn (Richland, WA); grandson Otto Anderson Rue (Napa); stepchildren Harry Curnutt (Entiat, WA) and Ginger Curnutt (Reno, NV); and her step grandchildren Rochelle (Curnutt) Brooks (Northbend, WA) and James Curnutt (Renton, WA).

At Mary's request there will be no funeral or memorial services. Donations in her memory can be made to KDFC Radio or the North Bay Rose Society.