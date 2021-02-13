Mary K. Lewis

1930—2021

Born 3/18/1930 at San Francisco to John Kent Lewis, M.D. and Katherine Bohen Lewis. Died 2/6/2021 in Napa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

Per her wish, there will be no formal service.

A thanks to her physician Mark Singer, M.D., and the staffs of the hospital and Piner’s nursing home, Napa, for services rendered.

A very special thanks to Kathy Hulbert and her staff at Piner’s guest home, Napa, for their long-term care of Mary.

Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.