Mary Kay Wiley Murphy

Oct. 8, 1937 - June 16, 2023

NAPA - Mary Kay Murphy passed away on June 16, 2023. She was 85 years old.

Mary Kay Wiley was born on The Royal Dairy Farm in Chino, CA, on October 8, 1937. Her mother called her, "her little JoyBelle." When she was 9 years old, her family moved to Oklahoma to be with her ailing grandparents Claud and Hattie Brandon. The family returned to California a few years later and purchased a market and gas station in Chino.

While Mary was working at her parent's store she met her first husband Danny Mills. During the first few years of marriage Mary worked at a dry cleaners, a few grocery stores and a factory. She quit her job at the factory when she found out she was having a baby. Her daughter Holly was born in October 1960. Danny and Mary then decided to move to Grass Valley to raise cattle. They lived in a 100 year old farm house on a few acres where Mary had a garden, canned, baked, took care of her home and her beloved pitbulls Rocket and Missile, a few pigs, chickens and cattle. They returned to the Chino area in 1963 after deciding to divorce.

Mary went to work for the Law Firm Jones and Crowe in Ontario as a receptionist after the divorce. Mary and Holly moved into an apartment and met their new neighbor Douglas Murphy. Douglas and Mary became friends and after three years of friendship, realized that something more had grown out of that friendship. They married in March 1968, and Douglas legally adopted Holly as his daughter the following year. The family moved to Napa in 1974. They built a home on five acres on Hardman Ave. in 1978, and happily lived there until 2001. They raised rabbits and sheep. Mary helped in the birthing of the lambs with her experience of birthing calves in her youth with her father on the dairy.

She was an excellent homemaker and cook. She always made things fun with her sense of humor, her laughter and her love of music and dancing. She made a very joyous home. During the 1990s she worked at Vichy Elementary as Head Yard Duty during lunch. Mary took great pride in this position and was there faithfully every school day. She also tutored children in reading and math at Napa Valley Language Academy in Napa. She belonged to The Napa Yacht Club Womens Alliance and served as secretary for a year.

She was active in many churches throughout the years including The First Baptist Church, Redwood Baptist Church, Missionary Alliance Church and Covenant Presbyterian Church. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and volunteered on many church projects. Mary touched so many lives with her beautiful smile and joyous spirit.

She was a very dedicated daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Before her passing when asked "What is most important to you" she answered "Oh! My family!"

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Douglas; parents, Mike and Lola Wiley; and brother, Claud Wiley.

She is survived by Louis and Holly Garcia; grandchildren: Montia, Nadya and Connor Garcia; and great-grandchildren: Emily and Andrew.

She brought so much joy to her family and friends and the world is just a little dimmer without her shining smile. Our hearts are broken and we miss you JoyBelle.