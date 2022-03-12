Mary Laura Bettencourt died peacefully on March 7 surrounded by her family. She was 90. A native of Napa, Mary Murray attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School and graduated from Napa High in 1949. On July 27th, 1952 she married the love of her life, Nelson Bettencourt, Jr. Mary and Nelson were the proud parents of 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Mary's life can be summed up quite simply: a genuinely wonderful person, great mother, loving Grammie and caring friend to many people who always found her sweet, warm, and gentle. She was an active parishioner at St. John's Catholic Church, an avid volunteer, and was more fond of collecting cookbooks than cooking. Mary carpooled a good portion of the neighborhood to school prompting a teacher to say, “When the Bettencourt kids are late, half the school is late.” But, it was family that was the centerpiece of Mary's life and while she will be missed, her spirit and sense of humor will continue to guide all of us who knew her.

Mary is pre-deceased by her husband Nelson, brothers Richard and Terry Murray, and grandson Owen Euser.

She is survived by her sister, Anne Goodsell. She also leaves behind her children Valerie Grinsell (Mark), Nelson Bettencourt III (Darlene), Michela Euser (Andy), Katie Batt (Richard) and Caroline Gerlomes (Jeff); grandchildren Wood and Zuleika Grinsell, Amber Bettencourt, Brianna Larson (Roger), Anneka Meza (Este), Cecilie Euser, Br. Philip Neri Gerlomes, OP, Mary Keown (Tom), and Robert and Emily Batt; great-grandchildren Gino and Dominic Larson, and August Grinsell.

A Rosary will be held on Tuesday, March 15 at 7:00 PM at Tulocay Funeral Home in Napa. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Napa on Wednesday, March 16 at 10:00 AM followed by a reception at Tulocay.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Justin-Siena's Owen Euser Memorial Scholarship.