Mary Lee McDaniel

1933—2020

Her name was Mary Lee Ellis. She was married to Mel McDaniel for 62 years. She went home to be with our Lord on June 27th, peacefully and with dad by her side.

Mary Lee was born in Camden, Arkansas in 1933. She moved to California in 1952.

Mary Lee spent her life teaching and leading others to know Christ our Savior. It wasn’t unusual to find mom witnessing to complete strangers.

She was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star, for many years. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist, First Baptist and finally Napa Valley Life Church.

Mary Lee and Mel traveled extensively, which lead them around the world twice. Mom would mail home boxes of rocks her “treasures.” She loved rocks.

Mary Lee loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; they all loved her.

Engraved in Mel and Mary Lee’s wedding bands is Romans 8:28 it reads “And we know all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose.”

Mom was always quick with a smile which made her blue eyes sparkle. She freely gave hugs