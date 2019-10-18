1927—2019
Mary Lynn Clarke peacefully passed away from her life to be with the Lord, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Meadowsillas in Napa California. A Graveside Service will be held at the Early Union Cemetery in Iowa at later date.
Mary was born December 8, 1927 in Early Iowa. She graduated from Early Consolidated School in 1945 and attended the American Institute of Business College.
She worked as a secretary at the Early Consolidated School. In 1951 she moved to San Francisco and worked many years as a secretary in the canning industry.
She married Fredrick D. Clarke (deceased) in 1979 and moved to Napa. She became a member of the First Presbyterian Church. Ted and Mary were worldwide travelers. Mary was an avid Giants and Warriors fan right to the end of her life. In 1997 Mary moved to the Meadows and served as the Librarian.
Mary is survived by her brother Neil Hess , sister-in-law Laura Hess, niece Jill McFarlen, and step granddaughters Sally Giancanelli and Sera Daugherty.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ester Hess and brother Richard.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa, California.