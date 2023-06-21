Mary Margaret (Peggy) Carr

May 2, 1941 - June 12, 2023

ST. HELENA - On Monday, June 12, 2023, Mary Margaret (Peggy) Carr, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 82.

Peggy was born on May 2, 1941, in Falmouth, MA. Moved to Calistoga, CA, in 1957, where she graduated from Calistoga High School in 1959. She married Arthur (Artie) Carr in 1961, settled down in St. Helena and raised a daughter Kelly and two sons, Patrick and frank.

Peggy was such a loving and trusted sole within her family dynamics which naturally extended to give selflessly to others she met throughout her lifetime. She had a passion for healthy living and an amazing love for gardening which gave her a sense of joy and peacefulness. The family garden was filled with colorfully seasonal florals as well as amazing edibles. She extended her garden enthusiasm at the cemetery grounds by planting Dogwood and Japanese maple trees in celebration of her late son, Patrick's life.

Peggy will be lovingly remembered by her husband Artie; daughter, Kelly; son, Frank; her late son, Patrick and late sister, Ann Marie Costa (James); sisters: Joanne Bertolucci (Al), Betty O'Conner (Tom); brother, Roger Cardoza (Carolyn); and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family service respectively honoring Peggy's life.

In lieu of flowers, plant a seed of your choice or a Japanese maple, Dogwood tree in Peggy's honor and enjoy the splendidness it brings to your life.

Donations may be made to the St. Helena Homecare LLC, providence palliative / hospice care.