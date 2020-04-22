Mary Rodrigues, 74, passed away naturally on Thursday, April 16. Mary was born to Dorothy and George Kinzel on July 19, 1945. Mary met her husband, Ray, while attending Richmond High School. They were married on May 22, 1965. After moving to Napa in 1972 to raise their family, Mary worked for the NVUSD in the cafeteria, delivering lunches to elementary schools. When her children became older, Mary worked for Vallerga’s Market as a bookkeeper for the rest of her career.

During their 35 years of marriage, Mary and Ray had two children, Christine Wesner and Steve Rodrigues. Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed gardening, crafts, and shopping. As much as Mary loved her family, she loved shopping. Anyone who knew her, knew where to find her on the weekend… the mall!

After the passing of her husband, in 2001, Mary dedicated her life to her grandchildren Shelby and Adam Wesner. They were her pride and joy. If she wasn’t vacationing with friends or her siblings, she would be on vacation with her grandkids. Mary could be found at all baseball, volleyball and football games, as well as every swim meet and choir event. She would beam with pride watching her grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by both of her parents and her beloved husband Ray. She is survived by her son, Steve; her daughter and her husband, Chris and Ron Wesner; her grandchildren, Shelby and Adam Wesner; her siblings and their spouses; and many nieces and nephews.