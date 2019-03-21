Mary Rose Herschend Robbers

1931-2019
Mary was born in Brighton, England to Frank and Dorothy Sainty. She married Erik Herschend of Denmark in 1951. They immigrated to Canada and then to California in 1955. They settled in Marin County and raised their children. She had a happy and active life, enjoying boating, tennis, symphonies and extensive travel. She also played leading roles, in numerous plays put on by the Ross Valley Players.
In 1955, Mary moved to Napa, making many new friends, and joining the Napa Valley Yacht Club, where she became Commodore. At the club in 2001, Mary met Jim Robbers. They married in 2003 and enjoyed many very happy and loving years together, traveling all over the world and spending some relaxing summers going on some cruise-outs with the yacht club.
Mary is predeceased by her son Michael Herschend. She is survived by her loving daughter Suzanna Herschend, and her son Farid Herschend (April) and grandchildren Noelle Miller, Danielle Revives (Patrick), Erik F. Herschend (Michelle), Steffan Herschend (Tiffany) and Nikki Herschend.
One of her close friends, Ellen, wrote this upon hearing of her passing-” Mary challenged all of us to be just a little better than we thought we could be—”