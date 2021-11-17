Mary Settles, 81, passed away after a brief cancer-related illness on November 13, 2021, at her home in The Springs Retirement Villa in Napa, CA. Born Mary Elizabeth Sullivan on October 4, 1940 in Blue Earth, MN to Joseph Sullivan and Alma (Sabin) Sullivan, she attended Blue Earth Elementary School, St. Peter and Paul Middle School, and Blue Earth Senior High School.

Mary worked in office management roles for Minnesota State Legislative offices in the Faribault County courthouse, as well as at Pueblo Vista Elementary School and in the office of the Superintendent of the Napa Unified School District, both in the Napa Valley. Subsequent to her first marriage in 1959 to Richard Bieraugel, and raising four children together in Napa, Mary remarried in 1986 to James Settles, a Napa area businessman.

Mary was a very accomplished and widely recognized researcher of family genealogy, whose comprehensive compendia of the Sullivan, Sabin, Bieraugel, and Kuehn family records are archived in the United States Library of Congress. Mary and Jim loved to travel and created beautiful works of stained-glass art together as a hobby.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother and father and her only sibling, Beverley Jean (Sullivan) Sadoff. She is survived by her loving husband, James Settles, her biological children Laurie (Donaldson) Bieraugel, Michael Bieraugel, Patrice (Bieraugel) Agrippino, and Kristin (Bieraugel) Keeshen, her step children James Settles Jr., Thomas Settles, and Shauna (Settles) Huntoon, her 16 grandchildren Sierra Donaldson, Marina Donaldson, Kaylee Bieraugel, Nicholas Bieraugel, Alyssa Agrippino, Lindsey Agrippino, Jessica Agrippino, Katelyn Keeshen, Claire Keeshen, Dalton Settles, Tiernan Settles, Daniel Settles, Jonathan Settles, Sierra Johnson-Settles, Jacob Huntoon, and Katie Huntoon, and five great grandchildren.

A memorial service honoring Mary's life will be held at Tulocay Cemetery Funeral Home on December 03, 2021 at 11:00am, 411 Coombsville Rd, Napa, CA 94558.