On July 18th, 2020 Mary Torres Scheel passed peacefully at her home in St. Helena surrounded by family and friends after a brief bout with complications from cancer. On May 6th, 1939 she was born to Joseph and Maria Torres in St. Helena. Mary will forever be remembered for her sense of humor, love of life, warm heart and her selfless dedication and support for her family and friends. A graduate of St. Helena High, Mary was truly a Napa Valley girl. She enjoyed being around her family and friends and could always be found at her brother Ray’s house every evening enjoying a glass of Sauvignon Blanc. She is predeceased by her sisters, Helen Torres, Juanita Torres (Beltran), and Carmen Torres (Williamson) as well as her brothers, Jess Torres and Joe Torres and her beloved son Ronnie Scheel. She leaves behind her brother Ray Torres, her adoring daughter Gina Laird and grandson George Laird. She also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews.