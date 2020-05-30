Matilda “Tillie” Edwina Morris (née Masciarelli), passed away peacefully in Napa, CA on May 24, 2020 at the age of 99. Born August 22, 1920 in Milford, MA, Tillie was the eldest of five sisters and traveled to California with her family in the 1930s. She thrived and grew, despite the Great Depression and World War II, with an eclectic and joyful life that included work as diverse as helping to raise her sisters, tending bar during wartime, sewing menswear at Napa’s historic Rough Riders Clothing Factory, and proudly feeding patients, visitors, and medical staff at Queen of the Valley Hospital, retiring at the age of 83.

Tillie’s greatest achievement was raising her three daughters, Judy, Lynn, and Gina in Northern California (primarily in Napa) and continuing to care for her family throughout her entire life. Her time with her large family was always of paramount importance to her and she has left an indelible imprint on the hearts of her three daughters, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and extended relatives and friends. Truly a “mother to all,” Tillie was freely-giving, fiercely independent, self-sufficient, hilarious, and, above all, loving every day of her life. She was a masterful teacher of compassion, fairness, respect, and quick-witted intellect – qualities she expressed while leading by example, having a powerful effect on everyone she met. A lifelong bingo aficionado, Tillie also loved crossword puzzles, coloring books, and art projects that brought her equal joy in their creation and when gifting them to her loved ones.