Matthew David Appleby, age 39, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 in his home surrounded by loved ones after a 3+ year battle with brain cancer.

Matthew was born March 31, 1983 in Vallejo CA, growing up in Yountville, where he attended local schools graduating from New Technology High School in 2001. He spent a happy childhood participating in local youth sports and racing go karts with his family.

Matt always showed a good work ethic and never shied away from working to earn extra money to buy his next ‘treasure'. He worked in the restaurant business for several years before moving to EnviroCare International in American Canyon. Matt's final employer was CPA Valet in Novato, where he was the Director of Special Events for over 15 years, working hundreds of events each year around the Napa Valley. Whether you were dining at Cole's Chop House or attending a major charity event, Matt would be there to greet you with a smile.

Matt was a man of faith and with his family are still active members at Grace Church of Napa Valley.

This is where he met and married the love of his life, Caren Appleby. They celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary last month by taking a cruise with their son Christopher.

Matt had a strong love of baseball and was a lifelong Dodger fan. He also enjoyed board games with the family and just prior to his diagnosis became an avid runner, successfully completing many long distance races. Matt was a good natured family man and we will all miss his quick & witty sense of humor. His strength, courage and faith never wavered during his fight and can be compared to nothing less than a true warrior.

He is survived by his wife Caren Appleby of Fairfield, CA, son Christopher Appleby (13yrs), parents Patrick & Ruth Appleby of Yountville, CA, brother Richard Appleby (Christina) of Napa, CA, twin brother Eric Appleby (Michela) of American Canyon, CA, and nieces & nephew: Paige, Claire, Grace, Ryan, & Emma.

He is preceded in death by his beloved grandmother Dorothy Hart.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the donors choice or to the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center to help further research in finding a cure for the Glioblastoma Brain Tumor.

You are invited to attend Matt's Celebration of Life which is scheduled for Saturday, May 21 at 2pm at Grace Church of Napa Valley, in Napa CA. The family requests you wear something blue for Matt's love of the Dodgers!